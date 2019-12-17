Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Dealing with groin issue
Gay was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a right groin injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gay racked up eight points in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions over the weekend, but a misfire from 54 yards out ended a streak of 15 converted kicks in a row. The rookie appears to have ironed out his early season accuracy issues, but he now has a health-related complication to contend with heading into Saturday's game against the Texans. The Buccaneers haven't yet worked out any other kickers, signaling that the team is tentatively planning on Gay being available in Week 16.
