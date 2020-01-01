Gay missed all three of his field-goal attempts (49, 44 and 34 yards) and made both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2019 season with a 77.1 percent success rate on field goals (27-for-35) and and a 43-for-48 tally on extra points.

Gay's final numbers were sullied by his clunker of a regular-season finale, but the rookie was otherwise very impressive during his first pro season. Gay's misfires were spread evenly across distance, as he missed two attempts from 30-39 yards, another three from 40-49 yards and three more from 50 yards and beyond. The 2019 fifth-round pick will look to sharpen up his technique over the offseason, but barring a complete training camp/preseason meltdown next summer, he should be the Buccaneers' placekicker again in 2020.