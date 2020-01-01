Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Disastrous finish to season
Gay missed all three of his field-goal attempts (49, 44 and 34 yards) and made both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2019 season with a 77.1 percent success rate on field goals (27-for-35) and and a 43-for-48 tally on extra points.
Gay's final numbers were sullied by his clunker of a regular-season finale, but the rookie was otherwise very impressive during his first pro season. Gay's misfires were spread evenly across distance, as he missed two attempts from 30-39 yards, another three from 40-49 yards and three more from 50 yards and beyond. The 2019 fifth-round pick will look to sharpen up his technique over the offseason, but barring a complete training camp/preseason meltdown next summer, he should be the Buccaneers' placekicker again in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.