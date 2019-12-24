Gay converted field-goal attempts of 50 and 41 yards, had a 54-yard attempt blocked, and converted two extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Gay was banged up on the first-quarter block, but his ability to drill a 50-yarder later in the period corroborated his health. The rookie heads into the regular-season finale against the Falcons with a solid 84.4 percent success rate on 32 field-goal attempts and 122 points overall, making him one of the best fantasy assets at the position on the season.