Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Extends kicking streak in win
Gay drilled his only field-goal attempt from 44 yards and made all five of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
The rookie has now drilled all 10 kick attempts (three field goals seven extra points) over his last two games. Gay continues to serve as an elite fantasy asset due to his connection to the Buccaneers' prolific offense, and he'll be set up for potential success once again in a Week 15 matchup versus the vulnerable Lions defense.
