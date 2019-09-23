Gay connected on field-goal attempts of 47, 27, 52 and 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He missed one extra point and had another blocked while also misfiring wide right on a would-be game-winning 34-yard field-goal try.

Gay ran into trouble in some odd occasions Sunday, and his final hiccup cost the Buccaneers the game. After head coach Bruce Arians purposely taking a delay of game penalty before Gay's final try in order to give the rookie kicker what he felt was a more comfortable attempt, Gay promptly hooked the ball slightly to the right of the right goalpost to send the Giants home one-point winners. The Utah product's performance was a microcosm of his upside and weaknesses, as Gay also showed off his elite leg strength with easy makes on his 47- and 52-yard attempts. However, as once again demonstrated Sunday, he's occasionally had issues with shorter kicks. The 25-year-old remains a strong fantasy asset due to his above-average range and his spot on a team with an improving offense, and he'll look to bounce back against the Rams in a Week 4 road matchup.