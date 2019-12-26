Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Fully practices Thursday
Gay (back) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Gay is feeling better and will be able to handle his kicking duties to close out the season Week 17 against the Falcons. He's made 27 of his 32 field-goal tries this season, with three of the misses coming from beyond 50 yards.
