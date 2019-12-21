Play

Gay (undisclosed) has returned to action in Saturday's game against the Texans.

After getting banged up on a blocked kick return, Gay came back in and converted a 50-yard field goal attempt. He appears no worse for wear and should be good to go for the remainder of Saturday's tilt.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends