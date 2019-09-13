Gay connected on field goals of 40 and 32 yards while missing a 42-yard try wide right in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday. He also made both of his extra-point attempts.

Gay was largely reliable once again, but the troubles he'd occasionally experienced in training camp and preseason on kicks from the right hash surfaced yet again on his third-quarter miss. Nevertheless, the rookie ultimately came through with his 32-yard attempt at the 2:26 mark of the fourth quarter, a critical make that extended the Buccaneers' lead to six points. Gay will take a 75.0 percent success rate on field goals and perfect 4-for-4 tally on extra points into a Week 3 battle versus the Giants, a game that could prove to be fertile ground for plenty of fantasy production for the Buccaneers' offense, and by extension, their first-year kicker.