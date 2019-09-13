Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Has trouble from right hash
Gay connected on field goals of 40 and 32 yards while missing a 42-yard try wide right in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday. He also made both of his extra-point attempts.
Gay was largely reliable once again, but the troubles he'd occasionally experienced in training camp and preseason on kicks from the right hash surfaced yet again on his third-quarter miss. Nevertheless, the rookie ultimately came through with his 32-yard attempt at the 2:26 mark of the fourth quarter, a critical make that extended the Buccaneers' lead to six points. Gay will take a 75.0 percent success rate on field goals and perfect 4-for-4 tally on extra points into a Week 3 battle versus the Giants, a game that could prove to be fertile ground for plenty of fantasy production for the Buccaneers' offense, and by extension, their first-year kicker.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect on three kicks•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Roster spot made official•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Appears to have sealed kicking job•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Makes up for first miss•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Drills game-winning kick•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Nails 55-yard field goal in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...