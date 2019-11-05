Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Hits six of seven kicks in loss
Gay made field-goal attempts of 41 and 45 yards, missed a 50-yard try wide left and drilled all four extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
The rookie's one miss came at the end of the first half and served as his first from 50 yards and greater this season. Gay has been an excellent source of fantasy production overall, as the combination of Bruce Arians' aggressive offensive scheme and Jameis Winston's tendency to stall drives on occasion have led to an abundance of kicking opportunities. Factoring in Sunday's miss, Gay still sports a solid 84.2 percent success rate on field goals and has also been true on 20 of 22 point-after tries.
