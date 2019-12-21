Play

Gay was injured during a blocked field goal return Saturday against the Texans, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley Pinion was spotted kicking into the practice net on the Tampa Bay sidelines after Gay was dinged up at the end of a blocked field goal return. It's unclear if he'll be able to return to action Saturday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends