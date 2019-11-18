Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Impresses with few opportunities
Gay drilled his only field-goal attempt from 55 yards and also was good on both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
The rookie got another opportunity to show off the booming leg that caught the team's eye coming out of college, with Gay drilling his third kick of more than 50 yards in four tries this season. The Buccaneers' offense typically provides Gay with more scoring chances than he saw Sunday, but even in a game where he sees a downturn in opportunity, he can still reward fantasy managers. Gay will hope to square up on multiple field-goal attempts in a Week 12 matchup against the Falcons.
