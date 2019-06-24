Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Impresses with leg this offseason
Gay made a strong impression during OTAs and minicamp with his leg strength, Carmen Vital of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick will battle incumbent Cairo Santos for the starting placekicking job, and if the offseason is any indication, training camp and the preseason should include a spirited competition. Vitali notes that Gay has impressed with a combination of leg strength and accuracy, which is unsurprising given his unblemished college track record on extra points, an 86.2 percent success rate on field goals in two seasons at Utah, and his 8-for-11 tally on kicks of 50-plus yards during that stretch. If Gay ultimately prevails over Santos, what projects to be a high-octane offense could provide the former with plenty of scoring opportunities in the fall.
