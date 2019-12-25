Play

Gay (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's projected practice report.

Gay was banged up on a field-goal attempt that was blocked in the team's Week 16 loss to the Texans. However, he remained in the game and later made a 50-yard field goal, giving some indication that the injury was minor. That he was projected to be a limited participant Wednesday is a positive sign for his availability in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Falcons.

