Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Makes three field goals
Gay went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans.
Gay converted kicks from 22, 24 and 48 yards but lost out on a pair of extra points as the Buccaneers went for the two-point conversion on both touchdowns. It was the first time since Week 4 that the 25-year-old attempted multiple field goals in a game. Gay is 14-for-16 on field goals and 16-for-18 on PATs through the first seven games of the season.
