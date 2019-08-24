Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Makes up for first miss
Gay missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt but drilled a game-winning 21-yard try in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday. He also made his only extra-point attempt.
The rookie got his first taste of in-game adversity at the NFL level when his 37-yard attempt at the end of an 11-play, 59-yard drive in the first quarter bounced off the right upright. However, Gay atoned for the hiccup by converting his short but clutch game-winning attempt with 15 seconds remaining. While veteran Cairo Santos once again was true on his sole attempt (23 yards) Friday, coach Bruce Arians has now afforded Gay both game-ending kicking scenarios this preseason, a telling sign he's giving the rookie every chance to make his case for the job. The heated competition appears headed for a photo finish in next Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Cowboys.
