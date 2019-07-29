Gay was 10-for-10 on field goals during his first featured camp practice Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Smith reports the rookie fifth-round pick absolutely drilled his longest attempt, a 57-yard laser that would have been good from an even greater distance. The pressure, by training camp standards, was on Gay during his first chance in the summer spotlight, as veteran incumbent Cairo Santos had put together an 8-for-9 effort Friday and would go on to post a perfect showing Sunday. The long-distance success is nothing new for Gay, who finished his college career at Utah with an 8-for-11 tally on kicks from 50 yards and beyond. The competition between Santos and Gay looks primed to go down to the wire this coming preseason if the caliber of their respective early performances sustains.