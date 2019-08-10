Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Nails 55-yard field goal in opener
Gay make his one field-goal attempt, a 55-yarder, in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Gay's one kicking opportunity Friday allowed him to flash the one aspect of his skill set that likely most endeared him to the Buccaneers, namely, his accuracy on long-distance kicks. The rookie has been impressive overall from various distances in training camp, but his ability to nail an attempt of that length in a game situation had to be particularly gratifying. Veteran Cairo Santos has also been solid and also made his one kick attempt, an extra-point try, on Friday, so the heated competition will carry over into next Friday's exhibition versus the Dolphins.
