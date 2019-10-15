Gay drilled his only field-goal attempt from 54 yards out and also converted his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Gay continued to demonstrate his penchant for shrugging off the supposed difficulty of long-distance kicks, blasting a 54-yarder through the uprights in the latter portion of the third quarter. The rookie is a perfect 3-for-3 on attempts of over 50 yards through his first six games and now sports an 84.6 percent success rate (11-for-13) on field goals overall.