Gay, who is battling Elliott Fry for the placekicking job, was perfect on all of his attempts in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers opted to bring in some competition for their second-year kicker after his rough finish to the 2019 campaign, one which saw five of his last eight field-goal attempts either miss their mark or get blocked. Gay had put together an impressive rookie campaign prior to that late-season downturn, however, so he should still have a leg up on Fry, who's yet to kick in an NFL regular-season game. Nevertheless, he may be in for a spirited job battle, considering the latter was also flawless in his kicks Tuesday.