Gay made his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out and also drilled all three of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Gay put together his second consecutive flawless performance, certainly encouraging after he'd missed a game-winning attempt in Week 3 against the Giants. The rookie continues to benefit from the Buccaneers' solid offense, which is just inconsistent enough to afford him a nice complement of field-goal opportunities alongside his point-after tries. Gay will look to make it three straight perfect performances when the Buccaneers travel to London to face the division-rival Panthers in Week 6.