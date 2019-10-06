Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect on four kicks
Gay made his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out and also drilled all three of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Gay put together his second consecutive flawless performance, certainly encouraging after he'd missed a game-winning attempt in Week 3 against the Giants. The rookie continues to benefit from the Buccaneers' solid offense, which is just inconsistent enough to afford him a nice complement of field-goal opportunities alongside his point-after tries. Gay will look to make it three straight perfect performances when the Buccaneers travel to London to face the division-rival Panthers in Week 6.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Bounces back with perfect day•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Still starting kicker in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Falters at critical time•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Has trouble from right hash•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect on three kicks•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Roster spot made official•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...