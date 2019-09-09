Gay made his only field-goal attempt, a 31-yarder, and also connected on two extra points in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Gay was a bright spot on a fairly dismal afternoon for the Buccaneers, as he demonstrated the same accuracy that won him the starting job over Cairo Santos this preseason. The rookie should be in for plenty of scoring opportunities through the course of the season, as the combination of coach Bruce Arians' aggressive playcalling and Jameis Winston's propensity for sometimes short-circuiting drives with inaccurate passes could lead to an ample bounty of field-goal tries.