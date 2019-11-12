Gay drilled field-goal attempts of 30, 45 and 41 yards and all three of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Gay would have been 2-for-3 if not for the Cardinals being called offsides on his 46-yard misfire wide left early in the fourth quarter. Gay attempted the kick again five yards closer and drilled it to snap 20-20 tie at the time. The rookie now has 12 successful kicks in 13 tries over the last two games, as the Buccaneers' aggressive offense continues to afford him no shortage of scoring opportunities. Factoring in Sunday's production, Gay has an 86.4 percent success rate on field goals and has scored 80 points overall.