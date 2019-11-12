Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect, with an asterisk
Gay drilled field-goal attempts of 30, 45 and 41 yards and all three of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Gay would have been 2-for-3 if not for the Cardinals being called offsides on his 46-yard misfire wide left early in the fourth quarter. Gay attempted the kick again five yards closer and drilled it to snap 20-20 tie at the time. The rookie now has 12 successful kicks in 13 tries over the last two games, as the Buccaneers' aggressive offense continues to afford him no shortage of scoring opportunities. Factoring in Sunday's production, Gay has an 86.4 percent success rate on field goals and has scored 80 points overall.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Hits six of seven kicks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Makes three field goals•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Nails another long field goal•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect on four kicks•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Bounces back with perfect day•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Still starting kicker in Tampa•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...