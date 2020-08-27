Gay remains in a heated competition with Elliot Fry for the placekicker job, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "I think the competition is close - I think it's real close," said Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong. "I think with Matt, the thing I learned is he's got to learn to be consistent. That's what we're looking for and that's hard to do. That's what wins and he's got to learn to be consistent."

Armstrong's focus on the theme isn't coincidental, as Gay managed to prompt just enough doubt in the minds of the coaching staff during his rookie season by sometimes making what should have been easier kicks more difficult. Gay either missed or had five of his last eight field-goal attempts of the season blocked, and two of his seven misses overall on the campaign came from the very manageable distance of 34 yards. Gay was also just 43-for-48 on extra-point tries, so he's focusing on treating every kick attempt with equal focus in his heated camp battle with Fry, who's also demonstrated plenty of accuracy and leg strength thus far. With no preseason games this summer, the two kickers' only chance to show what they can do in game action ahead of the regular season will come in two intrasquad scrimmages, the first unfolding Friday.