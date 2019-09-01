Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Roster spot made official
Gay officially won the Buccaneers' placekicking job with the release of Cairo Santos on Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
There wasn't much suspense surrounding Gay's job security, but any remote chance of the Buccaneers potentially keeping both kickers to open the season was eliminated Saturday. Gay was able to demonstrate the same powerful leg he'd flashed in his college career at Utah during the preseason with a pair of makes of beyond 50 yards and a 5-for-6 tally on field goals overall. The rookie will be set up for success if he can manage to generate a similar caliber of performance in the regular season, as coach Bruce Arians' offense should offer him no shortage of scoring opportunities.
