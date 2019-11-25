Gay drilled his only field-goal attempt from 32 yards but made only two of five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Gay unexpectedly found extra-point tries to be a significant challenge Sunday, missing more attempts (three) than he had all season (two). The rookie did up his field-goal accuracy to 87.5 percent with his 1-for-1 showing in that department Sunday, and despite the unexpected hiccups, he remains a highly appealing fantasy option in Week 13 versus the Jaguars.