Gay drilled a 46-yard field goal and clanked a 54-yard attempt off the left upright while also making all five of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

It was another busy day for Gay, as the Buccaneers racked up their second consecutive 38-point tally. Gay did see a streak of 15 straight successful kicks come to an end with the long misfire, but he continues to profile as an elite asset heading into fantasy title games in Week 16, with the possibility of an uptick in field-goal opportunities if Tampa is missing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin due to hamstring injuries.