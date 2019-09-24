Coach Bruce Arians said Gay will retain his starting kicker job, Abbey Radeka of Florida Football Insiders reports.

Gay's job came into question following this past Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants. He was called upon often, converting on field goals from 47,27,52 and 23 yards, but he missed two extra points and a 34-yard field-goal to win the game. The Buccaneers may have never been in that position if Gay hit those extra points, and the missed would-be game-winning field goal added insult to injury. Arians is sticking by his kicker, however, but another performance like this will surely test his loyalty. Gay will look to rebound against the Rams in Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories