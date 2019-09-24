Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Still starting kicker in Tampa
Coach Bruce Arians said Gay will retain his starting kicker job, Abbey Radeka of Florida Football Insiders reports.
Gay's job came into question following this past Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants. He was called upon often, converting on field goals from 47,27,52 and 23 yards, but he missed two extra points and a 34-yard field-goal to win the game. The Buccaneers may have never been in that position if Gay hit those extra points, and the missed would-be game-winning field goal added insult to injury. Arians is sticking by his kicker, however, but another performance like this will surely test his loyalty. Gay will look to rebound against the Rams in Week 4.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Falters at critical time•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Has trouble from right hash•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Perfect on three kicks•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Roster spot made official•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Appears to have sealed kicking job•
-
Buccaneers' Matt Gay: Makes up for first miss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Gallman's worth?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.