Buccaneers' Matthew Eaton: Latches on with Buccaneers

Eaton and the Buccaneers agreed to an undisclosed contract Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Eaton was recently waived by the Packers, after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State this offseason. As a starter for the Cyclones last year, he played in 13 games and produced 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

