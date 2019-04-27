The Buccaneers selected Gay in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

Roberto Aguayo jokes aside, Gay does make sense for the Buccaneers even as a fifth-round selection. The Utah product has a strong leg and should be able to beat out Cairo Santos and Phillip Andersen for the job in 2019.

