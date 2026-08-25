The Buccaneers signed Henry as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Henry started all 13 games for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2025, catching 55 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns. The wide receiver joins the Buccaneers to help compensate for the injuries to Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), Tez Johnson (groin) and Dennis Houston (groin). The team is not likely to play any starters in Friday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, so Henry may see some playing time as the injured players rest. The Buccaneers placed rookie Deshawn McKnight on injured reserve in a corresponding move.