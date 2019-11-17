Play

Wilkins (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wilkins was recently promoted to the 53-man roster on Monday, but won't make his Buccaneers debut. In his stead, Jamel Dean and Ryan Smith will man the depth cornerback duties for the game.

