Buccaneers' Michael Jordan: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
Jordan (head) is being evaluated for a potential concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Jordan exited the game in the second quarter with a potential head injury. If the NFL's independent neurologists determine that Jordan suffered a concussion, he will be ruled out of the contest, and Benjamin Chukwuma or Elijah Klein will likely finish out Sunday's game at left guard.