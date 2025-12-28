Buccaneers' Michael Jordan: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan (head) has returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Greg Auman of Fox Sports report.
Jordan left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but he has cleared those tests and is back in the contest. He is back in the game at left guard.
