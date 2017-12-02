Buccaneers' Michael Liedtke: Promoted to active roster
The Buccaneers promoted Liedtke to their 53-man roster Saturday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Liedtke was called up in order to help provide depth on the offensive line. The 25-year-old will be making his NFL debut.
