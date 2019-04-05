Liedtke signed his exclusive rights tender prior to the start of offseason workouts Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Liedtke's 2018 started off much like his first three NFL seasons -- the lineman found himself inactive on game days. However, once Evan Smith suffered a season-ending hip injury, Liedtke was active in the last nine games of the campaign and served as valuable depth on the offensive line. The 27-year-old guard projects to compete for a similar role this summer.