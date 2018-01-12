Buccaneers' Michael Liedtke: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Liedtke (groin) underwent sports hernia surgery Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Liedtke is expected to fully healed by the time offseason conditioning and OTAs begin, so he should be ready to battle for a roster spot with one-year remaining on his contract with Tampa Bay.
