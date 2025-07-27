Head coach Todd Bowles announced Sunday that Pratt is week to week with back soreness, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Pratt spent the majority of the 2024 campaign on Tampa Bay's practice squad but didn't appear in any regular season games despite having been elevated multiple times. Once healthy, the 23-year-old will compete with Connor Bazelak for the team's third quarterback spot behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.