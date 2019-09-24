Edwards logged six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and also defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The rookie drew the start at strong safety and turned in a solid all-around performance. Edwards should continue to be relied on heavily while Justin Evans (Achilles) remains on injured reserve, even with veteran Darian Stewart also available. The talented Edwards could become an IDP asset in time with enough opportunity and will look to build on Sunday's performance versus the Rams' high-powered offense in Week 4.