Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury before returning to action in Week 15. He played 29 defensive snaps during the team's loss to Cincinnati and was clear of the injury report Wednesday and Thursday before popping back up Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue. It appears his limited work to end Week 16 prep was merely precautionary, as the safety is active and figures to play a prominent role in Tampa Bay's secondary. Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Keanu Neal (toe) are also active, so the Buccaneers will have all four of their safeties available against Arizona.