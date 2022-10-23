Edwards (elbow) is officially active for Sunday's game at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards received the questionable tag despite being a full practice participant all week, so it's not much of a surprise he's suiting up against the Panthers. The 26-year-old played nearly every defensive snap for Tampa Bay before sitting out Week 6 with the elbow issue.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Dealing with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Gathers team-high 13 tackles Sunday•