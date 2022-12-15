Edwards (hamstring) was a full participant in the Buccaneers' practice Thursday.
Edwards picked up a hamstring injury during Tampa Bay's Week 12 loss to the Browns, and he had been sidelined until returning to practice as a limited participant Wednesday. Now, the 26-year-old should be in the clear given his ability to practice in full for the first time again. Edwards has recorded a career-high 64 tackles, three passes defended and an interception, including a pick-six, over 10 games this season, and his return should be a big boost for the Buccaneers' depleted secondary.
