Edwards suffered a contusion in Sunday's loss to the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards tallied six tackles and an interception in the game, but he also suffered a contusion, although the location of it is unknown. With Antoine Winfield suffering a sprained ankle against the Browns as well, both of the team's starters at safety are potentially in danger of missing Week 13's divisional contest with the Saints.
