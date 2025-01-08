Edwards (quadriceps) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Edwards exited Week 18's win over the Saints early with what was originally reported as muscle cramps but appears to still be dealing with the effects of some kind of injury. More clarity on his status for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders should come as the week progresses.
