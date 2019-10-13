Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards only managed one limited practice during the week, but that was apparently enough to convince the Tampa Bay staff that he would be ready to play overseas. The rookie safety has collected 20 tackles and two pass breakups through the Buccaneers' first five contests.

