Edwards (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday.
Edwards reportedly suffered an unspecified contusion during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, which he appears to have sustained to one of his hamstrings. The starting free safety will now look to increase his practice activity at least once before Monday's contest against New Orleans. Otherwise, Keanu Neal and Nolan Turner could be in line to start Week 13 after free safety Antoine Winfield (ankle) also failed to practice Thursday.
