Edwards (elbow) was listed as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
Edwards appears to have picked up an elbow issue while playing every defensive snap during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, so it will be worth monitoring his injury status on the Buccaneers' injury reports Thursday and Friday. Edwards recorded 36 tackles, a sack, two passes defended and an interception over the first five weeks of the season, and his availability could be crucial with fellow safety Logan Ryan (foot) expected to miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
