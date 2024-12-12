Edwards (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards hurt his hamstring Week 13 against Carolina and missed Sunday's win over the Raiders. While Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, it nonetheless doesn't bode well for Edwards' chance of returning Sunday versus the Chargers the he was deemed a non-participant. The Buccaneers' secondary is plagued by injuries at the moment, as Antoine Winfield (knee), Christian Izien (groin) and Tykee Smith (knee), among others, are also currently managing health issues.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Sidelined for Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Unlikely to play Week 14 vs. Vegas•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Ruled out for rest of Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Headed to Tampa Bay•