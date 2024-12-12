Edwards (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards hurt his hamstring Week 13 against Carolina and missed Sunday's win over the Raiders. While Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, it nonetheless doesn't bode well for Edwards' chance of returning Sunday versus the Chargers the he was deemed a non-participant. The Buccaneers' secondary is plagued by injuries at the moment, as Antoine Winfield (knee), Christian Izien (groin) and Tykee Smith (knee), among others, are also currently managing health issues.