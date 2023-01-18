Edwards totaled 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with 82 tackles (52 solo), one sack, two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- and three defensed passes overall across 13 games.

Edwards checked in second in tackles on the night for the Buccaneers in his return from a one-game absence due to a hip issue, putting a strong cap on what was a productive 2022 campaign overall. The fourth-year safety set a new career high in tackles while recording multiple interceptions for the third straight season, and factoring in Monday's production, he posted four double-digit tackle tallies overall. Edwards is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March, and it remains to be seen if he'll be deemed a priority re-signing by the Buccaneers.