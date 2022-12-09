Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Edwards and Antoine Winfield (ankle), Tampa Bay's two starting safeties, are both doubtful for Week 14. If they are both sidelined, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal would presumably both step into starting roles.
