Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Drawing praise

Edwards has drawn praise from head coach Bruce Arians during minicamp, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kentrell Brice and Jordan Whitehead have been operating as the first-string safeties in the absence of Justin Evans, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Edwards, a 2019 third-rounder, has been working in behind them and seems to be doing well. Perhaps more importantly, he also appears healthy after coming into the league with an undisclosed injury.